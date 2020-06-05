Dr. Ernesto Salas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernesto Salas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ernesto Salas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Ernesto T Salas Medical Group, Inc.27699 Jefferson Ave, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Just been seen and examined by Dr Salas today. He was thorough and explained all lab works with recommendations to normalize the results. He spent more time with me explaining my immunization requirements and my other medical concerns. I am 66 years and had been seen by many doctors before, but I have not met a doctor as thorough and knowledgeable as Dr Salas. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ernesto Salas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Bisaya and Tagalog
- 1841380565
Education & Certifications
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salas speaks Bisaya and Tagalog.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Salas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salas.
