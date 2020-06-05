Overview

Dr. Ernesto Salas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Salas works at Ernesto T Salas Medical Group, Inc. in Temecula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.