Overview

Dr. Ernesto Ruiz-Rodriguez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. Ruiz-Rodriguez works at Arkansas Cardiology in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Impella Device, Congestive Heart Failure and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.