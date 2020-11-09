Dr. Ernesto Ruiz-Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz-Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernesto Ruiz-Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Ernesto Ruiz-Rodriguez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.
Locations
Arkansas Cardiology P.A.9501 Baptist Health Dr Ste 600, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-7596
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He did my surgery and saved my life!! Upon office visits he listens and make me feel he has my health in his best interest..and does testing to insure my health. Great and wonderful Doctor..
About Dr. Ernesto Ruiz-Rodriguez, MD
- Cardiology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1831362300
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
