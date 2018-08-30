Dr. Ernesto Ruas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernesto Ruas, MD
Overview
Dr. Ernesto Ruas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
Ruas Plastic Surgery603 S Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-1550Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ruas is a wonderful physician. He is an extremely knowledgeable, skilled, and gifted plastic surgeon. He also is an empathetic person who listens to his patient and provides expert advice regarding appropriate care.
About Dr. Ernesto Ruas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Fernando Oritz Monasterio
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Ruas speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruas.
