Overview

Dr. Ernesto Quinto, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Quinto works at Dr. Ernesto Santos Quinto, DO in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Rancho Cordova, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.