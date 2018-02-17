Overview

Dr. Ernesto Padron, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.



Dr. Padron works at Park Ridge Pain Specialists in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.