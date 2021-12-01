Dr. Ernesto Millan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernesto Millan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ernesto Millan, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Andes.
Dr. Millan works at
Ernesto J. Millan Md. Pa.5110 N Habana Ave Ste 1, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 448-6755
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My 14 year old son has been seeing Dr. Millan since 2019 for ADHD. He is wonderful and so kind! Took his time to make sure he got an accurate diagnosis and treatment.
- Pediatric Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083735856
- Beth Israel Med Center
- University Of The Andes
Dr. Millan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millan works at
Dr. Millan speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Millan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millan.
