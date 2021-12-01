See All Pediatric Neurologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Ernesto Millan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ernesto Millan, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ernesto Millan, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Andes.

Dr. Millan works at MILLAN PEDIATRIC NEUROLOGY CENTER ERNES in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Ernesto J. Millan Md. Pa.
    5110 N Habana Ave Ste 1, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 448-6755

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Evoked Potential Test
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Evoked Potential Test
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Millan?

    Dec 01, 2021
    My 14 year old son has been seeing Dr. Millan since 2019 for ADHD. He is wonderful and so kind! Took his time to make sure he got an accurate diagnosis and treatment.
    — Dec 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ernesto Millan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ernesto Millan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Millan to family and friends

    Dr. Millan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Millan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ernesto Millan, MD.

    About Dr. Ernesto Millan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083735856
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Andes
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ernesto Millan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Millan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Millan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Millan works at MILLAN PEDIATRIC NEUROLOGY CENTER ERNES in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Millan’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Millan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ernesto Millan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.