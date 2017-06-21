Dr. Ernesto Millan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernesto Millan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ernesto Millan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Millan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Unique Pediatric Medical Center Inc.39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste K211, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 776-5620
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Millan?
I love this Doctor, and my 14 year old daughter says he's the best doctor she's had. Only thing that doesn't go good with him, is the fact that he has so many patients, I spent 30 minutes on the phone, only to be asked if I could please hold!! No I'm sorry, but that's too long of a wait. I think he needs 2 phone lines, or a new secretary.
About Dr. Ernesto Millan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063595460
Education & Certifications
- Portsmouth Naval Hosp
- Portsmouth Naval Hosp
- Boston U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millan works at
Dr. Millan speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Millan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.