Dr. Ernesto Mendoza, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Ernesto Mendoza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They completed their fellowship with Roswell Park Cancer Institute

Dr. Mendoza works at Ernesto A Mendoza MD in Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Elmhurst Office
    4045 78th St Fl 1, Elmhurst, NY 11373 (718) 397-9058

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Brookdale Hospital Medical Center

Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    MultiPlan

    Sep 13, 2019
    A caring professional who assists his patients with tough decisions. Easy to talk to.
    Sara R. — Sep 13, 2019
    • General Surgery
    English, Spanish
    1770593972
    Roswell Park Cancer Institute
    Jewish Hosp
    Franklin Square
    General Surgery
    Dr. Ernesto Mendoza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mendoza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mendoza works at Ernesto A Mendoza MD in Elmhurst, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mendoza’s profile.

    Dr. Mendoza has seen patients for Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendoza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

