Overview

Dr. Ernesto Mejia, MD is a Pulmonologist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.



Dr. Mejia works at Pulmonary Associates/Morristown in Morristown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Smoking Cessation Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.