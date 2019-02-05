Dr. Ernesto Grenier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grenier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernesto Grenier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ernesto Grenier, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL.
They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1695 NW 9th Ave Ste 2308, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 355-7147
-
2
Champaign Dental Group1120 Route 73 Ste 300, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (856) 983-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Lower Keys Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grenier treated me at Jackson Hospital and he is without a doubt one of the best doctors I've ever met and I used to work in the medical field. He is not your typical pill pusher but rather wants to see you get back up again at your own pace.
About Dr. Ernesto Grenier, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1366614927
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Dr. Grenier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grenier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grenier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Grenier has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grenier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grenier speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Grenier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grenier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grenier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grenier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.