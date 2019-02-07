Dr. Ernesto Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernesto Graham, MD
Overview
Dr. Ernesto Graham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Graham works at
Locations
-
1
Ernesto J. F Graham MD PA1521 Owen Park Ln, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 223-7420
-
2
Cape Fear Valley Medical Center1638 Owen Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 223-7420
-
3
North Carolina Heart Vascular4420 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-6206
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Graham?
I learned about this Dr. through my daughter he delivered my Grandbaby it was then when I had the chance to see 1st.hand what an amazing Dr. He is and not only that,He loves what he do and is good at it.It really shows...Making a difference in Fayetteville,N.C this Doctor if you meet him really STANDS out...
About Dr. Ernesto Graham, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598706533
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham works at
Dr. Graham has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Graham speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.