Dr. Ernesto Garza Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Ernesto Garza Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor University Medical Center
Dr. Garza Jr works at
Locations
Valley Care Surgical Clinic416 Lindberg Ave Ste A, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 396-8748
Hospital Affiliations
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- Mission Regional Medical Center
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
- South Texas Health System Heart
- South Texas Health System McAllen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, will recommend.. Dr. Garza is a Very compassionate person/ Dr. Medical staff is excellent aswell!! So happy I found him for my procedures. Thank you so much!
About Dr. Ernesto Garza Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1912126079
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garza Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garza Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garza Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garza Jr works at
Dr. Garza Jr has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garza Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garza Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.