Dr. Ernesto Garcia-Ramos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ernesto Garcia-Ramos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ponce School of Medical and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Locations
1
Freedman Clinic of Internal Medicine, LLP176 Versailles Blvd Ste A, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 445-9331
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garcia is very affable and easy to talk to . He is willing to answer questions.
About Dr. Ernesto Garcia-Ramos, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1326035122
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Medical Center
- Ponce School of Medical
- Internal Medicine
