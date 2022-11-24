Overview

Dr. Ernesto Dizon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Union Gap, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Dizon works at Astria Health Center - Union Gap in Union Gap, WA with other offices in Prosser, WA and Sunnyside, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.