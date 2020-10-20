Dr. Ernesto Diaz-Ordaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz-Ordaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernesto Diaz-Ordaz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from Universidad La Salle and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Ernesto Diaz-Ordaz100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-4211Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Dr. Diaz-Ordaz performed a several hours long surgery, removing my facial saliva gland, in 2005. This man is more than a fantastic doctor! No problems, no issues. He did a phenomenal job. I have never forgotten my promise.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1114965738
- Mich Ear Inst
- State University of New York at Buffalo Medical Consortium
- Sisters of Charity Hosp
- Universidad La Salle
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
Dr. Diaz-Ordaz has seen patients for Deafness, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz-Ordaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
