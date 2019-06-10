Dr. Ernesto Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernesto Cruz, MD
Overview
Dr. Ernesto Cruz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Loma View Pediatric Medical Clinic Inc.1684 Plum Ln Ste 101, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 798-5599
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wow what a doctor I went to him for 15 years with my children and I have six of them one of the best I can remember when a child was sick I would go in and the next day my child is better,I am 61 now and I still refer him what a amazing person and doctor my grand children go there now,God Bless you for being you!!!!!!!
About Dr. Ernesto Cruz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124001888
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruz speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.