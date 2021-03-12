Overview

Dr. Ernest Carames, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous U Guadalajara and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Carames works at Borland Groover in Palm Coast, FL with other offices in Saint Augustine, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.