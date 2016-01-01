Dr. Campos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ernesto Campos, DO
Dr. Ernesto Campos, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
Dr. Campos works at
Inland Empire Health Plan10801 6th St Ste 120, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (951) 335-3530
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
- English
- 1346420999
Dr. Campos accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Campos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campos.
