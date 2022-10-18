Dr. Bustinza-Linares has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ernesto Bustinza-Linares, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ernesto Bustinza-Linares, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SAN AGUSTIN / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Fish Memorial, HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and UCF Lake Nona Hospital.
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists - Orange City765 Image Way, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 774-7411Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Deland810 N Spring Garden Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 943-9446
Florida Cancer Specialists - Lake Mary805 Currency Cir, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 804-6133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Ernesto Bustinza-Linares, MD and the staff at the Florida Cancer Specialist & Research Institute of Orange City as they offer incredible comprehensive care to their patients. Dr. Bustinza-Linares is knowledgeable, empathetic, and always prepared to answer my questions regarding treatment. I have complex health issues and he has consistently addressed my treatment in an individualized manner; he ensures I am getting the best care for my particular case. He is available day or night for any complications I may encounter and has always been responsive. I am grateful for his commitment and communication as I always feel that I am in good hands.
About Dr. Ernesto Bustinza-Linares, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1598966509
Education & Certifications
- M. D. Anderson Cancer Center|University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SAN AGUSTIN / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bustinza-Linares accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bustinza-Linares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bustinza-Linares has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bustinza-Linares on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bustinza-Linares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bustinza-Linares.
