Dr. Ernesto Ayala, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Colombia, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Mayo Clinic Florida4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-2000
Urology of Virginia Pllc12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 745-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
About Dr. Ernesto Ayala, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute - Bone Marrow Transplantation
- University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital - Internal Medicine
- Universidad Nacional De Colombia, Facultad De Medicina
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Dr. Ayala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayala works at
Dr. Ayala has seen patients for Graft vs Host Disease and Lymphosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ayala speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.