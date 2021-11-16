See All Neurologists in Lake City, FL
Dr. Ernesto Alonso, MD

Neurology
Dr. Ernesto Alonso, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lake City, FL. 

Dr. Alonso works at Neurology Center Of North Florida in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Autonomic Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    David G. Fanney DO PA
    4241 NW American Ln, Lake City, FL 32055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 343-6831
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Fit for Life Physical Therapy Inc
    426 SW Commerce Dr Ste 101, Lake City, FL 32025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 343-6831

  • HCA Florida Lake City Hospital

Vertigo
Autonomic Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Nov 16, 2021
    In my opinion,Dr. Alonso is a fantastic physcian ,and the medical staff are efficient and professional. I would not hesitate to recommend this physician and staff to my family and friends!
    David Wellx — Nov 16, 2021
    • Neurology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1396170601
    • Neurology
    Dr. Ernesto Alonso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alonso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alonso has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alonso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alonso works at Neurology Center Of North Florida in Lake City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Alonso’s profile.

    Dr. Alonso has seen patients for Vertigo and Autonomic Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alonso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alonso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alonso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alonso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alonso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

