Dr. Ernesto Alonso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ernesto Alonso, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lake City, FL.
Dr. Alonso works at
Locations
1
David G. Fanney DO PA4241 NW American Ln, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (305) 343-6831Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 2:00pm
2
Fit for Life Physical Therapy Inc426 SW Commerce Dr Ste 101, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (305) 343-6831
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
In my opinion,Dr. Alonso is a fantastic physcian ,and the medical staff are efficient and professional. I would not hesitate to recommend this physician and staff to my family and friends!
About Dr. Ernesto Alonso, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1396170601
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alonso has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alonso accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alonso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alonso has seen patients for Vertigo and Autonomic Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alonso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alonso speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alonso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alonso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alonso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alonso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.