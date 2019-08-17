Overview

Dr. Ernestina Saxton, MD is a Headache Management Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Headache Management, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Saxton works at Community Neurosciences Institute in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.