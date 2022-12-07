Overview

Dr. Ernest Weeks, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Weeks works at Gastrointestinal Associates, P.A. in Flowood, MS with other offices in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Vomiting Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.