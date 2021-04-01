Overview

Dr. Ernest Vomero, MD is a Pulmonologist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Vomero works at Bernardini Vomero Anselmi & Anwar Mdpc in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Asthma and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.