Overview

Dr. Ernest Sink II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Sink II works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Denver, CO and Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open and Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.