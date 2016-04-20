Dr. Ernest Sink II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sink II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Sink II, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ernest Sink II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1268Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
The Children's Hospital Anesthesia1056 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 861-6259
Steven B. Haas MD PC541 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1268Monday7:30am - 3:30pmTuesday7:30am - 12:15pmWednesday7:30am - 12:15pmThursday1:00pm - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:30pm
Hospital for Special Surgery140 E Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (212) 606-1268
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
I would recommend Dr. Sink to anyone and everyone who is facing orthopedic surgery. After ten years of waiting for a doctor to listen to and believe me, Dr. Sink was the first one who did. As a dancer, it was of the utmost importance that the horrible chronic pain that I was in come to an end. After my first visit with Dr. Sink, he had a clear diagnosis that I was happy with because it wasn't just brushing my pain off as tendonitis and made a plan to heal me. He truly gave me my life back.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1962599019
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Orthopedic Surgery
