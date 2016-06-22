Overview

Dr. Ernest Nitka, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Nitka works at Neurosurgery One in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Lafayette, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.