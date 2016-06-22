Dr. Ernest Nitka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nitka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Nitka, MD
Overview
Dr. Ernest Nitka, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Nitka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chpg Neuroscience Sah11750 W 2nd Pl Ste 255, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 321-8040Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Blue Sky Neurology at Good Samaritan Medical Center300 Exempla Cir Ste 360, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 781-4485
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nitka?
I've been seeing Dr Nitka for years and have had nothing but positive experiences. He is friendly and takes his time with me every time.
About Dr. Ernest Nitka, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1063485936
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University of Colorado
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nitka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nitka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nitka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nitka works at
Dr. Nitka has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nitka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Nitka. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nitka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nitka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nitka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.