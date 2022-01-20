Dr. Ernest Megdanis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Megdanis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Megdanis, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ernest Megdanis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Megdanis works at
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn38 6th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions (718) 362-3225
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Great experience w Dr. Megdanis. He is clearly knowledgeable and was very kind in conversation with my teen daughter. Quickly diagnosed a foot problem she’d had for years. I’m choosey about doctors - he’s a good one.
- Podiatry
- English, Greek
- 1750317715
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Megdanis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Megdanis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Megdanis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Megdanis works at
Dr. Megdanis speaks Greek.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Megdanis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Megdanis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Megdanis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Megdanis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.