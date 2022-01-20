Overview

Dr. Ernest Megdanis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Megdanis works at NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.