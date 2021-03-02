Dr. Ernest McPhail III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McPhail III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest McPhail III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ernest McPhail III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clemmons, NC.
Dr. McPhail III works at
Locations
Novant Health Urology - Clemmons7210 Village Medical Cir Ste 225, Clemmons, NC 27012 Directions (336) 571-7398
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic doctor. He took his time and explained this very well
About Dr. Ernest McPhail III, MD
- Urology
- English
- Male
- 1174644314
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McPhail III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McPhail III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McPhail III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McPhail III works at
Dr. McPhail III has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McPhail III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McPhail III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McPhail III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McPhail III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McPhail III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.