Dr. Ernest Marshall Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Marshall Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Ernest Marshall Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Dr. Marshall Sr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eubanks & Marshall Psc136 W Market St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 585-5325
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marshall Sr?
Excellent physician.
About Dr. Ernest Marshall Sr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1528122603
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marshall Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshall Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marshall Sr works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.