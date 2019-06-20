See All Otolaryngologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Ernest Manders, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ernest Manders, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Manders works at Christ Hospital Specialist ENT in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Tongue Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Christ Hospital Physicians - Ear, Nose & Throat
    The Christ Hospital Physicians - Ear, Nose & Throat
7691 5 Mile Rd Ste 214, Cincinnati, OH 45230
(513) 232-3277
  2. 2
    The Christ Hospital Physicians - Ear, Nose, & Throat
    The Christ Hospital Physicians - Ear, Nose, & Throat
11140 Montgomery Rd # 2200, Montgomery, OH 45249
(513) 232-3277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tonsillitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Tongue Cancer
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 20, 2019
    I had a consultation with Dr Manders last week and had a very positive experience. He was kind, patient and knowledgeable. I left his office feeling peaceful knowing that he will likely treat others the way he treated me.
    Lois Cone — Jun 20, 2019
    About Dr. Ernest Manders, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1710928288
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio State University Hospitals
    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
    • Pennsylvania State University
    • Harvard
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ernest Manders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manders has seen patients for Tonsillitis, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Tongue Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Manders. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manders.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

