See All Psychiatrists in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Ernest Madhavan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ernest Madhavan, MD

Psychiatry
5 (15)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ernest Madhavan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Rahul Khurana, MD
Dr. Rahul Khurana, MD
8 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anne Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    620 Kirkland Way Ste 202, Kirkland, WA 98033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 803-2024

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Anxiety
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Madhavan?

Sep 24, 2022
I had a serious mental health condition that several other doctors couldn’t help with. With Dr Madhavan professional help and persistence I was able manage my condition. I truly believe without the good Doctors help I wouldn’t be alive today. I am forever grateful. I highly recommend him.
— Sep 24, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Ernest Madhavan, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ernest Madhavan, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Madhavan to family and friends

Dr. Madhavan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Madhavan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ernest Madhavan, MD.

About Dr. Ernest Madhavan, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1801904925
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Madhavan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Madhavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Madhavan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madhavan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madhavan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madhavan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Ernest Madhavan, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.