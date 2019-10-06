See All Podiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Podiatry
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ernest Louk, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Louk works at Appointments Today Podiatry in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Appointment Today Podiatrist Las Vegas
    3170 Polaris Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 758-3338

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Ankle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Antibiotic Therapy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Nerve Release Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Infection Management Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Pain Management Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Physical Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Spica Casts Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sports Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 06, 2019
    I had a terrible ingrown toenail For both feet and he came to my house at the scheduled time completely prepared. He filled me in on the proper information, answering me with all the questions I had. I’ve gone to multiple people in the past about this and if it weren’t for him. It would have gotten a lot worst
    — Oct 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ernest Louk, DPM
    About Dr. Ernest Louk, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1114182904
    Education & Certifications

    • Youngstown Podiatric Surgery Residency
    • Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
    • University of Houston
