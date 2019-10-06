Dr. Ernest Louk, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Louk, DPM
Dr. Ernest Louk, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine.
Appointment Today Podiatrist Las Vegas3170 Polaris Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 758-3338
I had a terrible ingrown toenail For both feet and he came to my house at the scheduled time completely prepared. He filled me in on the proper information, answering me with all the questions I had. I’ve gone to multiple people in the past about this and if it weren’t for him. It would have gotten a lot worst
- Youngstown Podiatric Surgery Residency
- Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Houston
Dr. Louk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
