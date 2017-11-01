See All Neurologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Ernest Little, MD

Neurology
2.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ernest Little, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with Baptist Health System Inc

Dr. Little works at SHREVEPORT ANESTHESIA SERVICES in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wk Outpatient Lab Services
    2600 Greenwood Rd # 99, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 212-2861
  2. 2
    8001 Youree Dr Ste 520, Shreveport, LA 71115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 212-2861

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
TCD Bubble Test
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
TCD Bubble Test

Treatment frequency



Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Ernest Little, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780779199
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baptist Health System Inc
    Residency

