Dr. Ernest Lindell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Lindell, MD
Overview
Dr. Ernest Lindell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Lindell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedics1259 Rickert Dr Ste 101, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 790-1872
-
2
DuPage Medical Group1900 Ogden Ave Ste 210, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 375-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lindell?
Dr. Lindell was terrific in explaining different scenarios and options. He spent as much time as needed, was patient, kind and funny with my 13yo daughter. He answered all of our questions.
About Dr. Ernest Lindell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1003802810
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University Med Center
- Scott Air Force Base Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindell works at
Dr. Lindell speaks Italian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.