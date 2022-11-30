Dr. Ernest Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Ernest Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Capital Care Family Practice624 McClellan St Ste G01, Schenectady, NY 12304 Directions (518) 347-5655
Ellis Ear, Nose & Throat Care103 Sitterly Rd Ste 2200, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 579-2990
Schenectady Pulmonary & Critical Care Associates PC124 Rosa Rd Ste 382, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 579-2990Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- 4 1769 Union St Ste 136, Niskayuna, NY 12309 Directions (518) 262-5575
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee has an amazing team at his practice. I have a fear of needles and they were very patient with me. They are super delicate, informative and made me feel like family. Highly recommended!!
About Dr. Ernest Lee, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
