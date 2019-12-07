Dr. Ernest Layton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Layton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Layton, MD
Dr. Ernest Layton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hill Country Memorial Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, Peterson Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Earnest Gaston Layton Jr MD251 Cully Dr Ste A, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 792-3702
Ernest G. Layton Jr. MD PA929 Gessner Rd Ste 2200, Houston, TX 77024 Directions
- Hill Country Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
I went to Dr. Layton for a breast reduction after having a terrible consultation with another doctor in Austin. At first I thought it would be weird going to a male doctor for this surgery, but it was so easy to feel comfortable with him. Dr. Layton is professional and knows what he is doing! Dana was my surgical nurse. She was so helpful at my pre-op appointment and had me feeling completely prepared for the surgery and has remained helpful since. My husband even talks about how great both Dr. Layton and Dana are.
- St Joseph Hospital
- University Tx Health Science Ctr/Hermann Hospital
- U Tx Hlth Sci Ctr
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
