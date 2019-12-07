See All Plastic Surgeons in Kerrville, TX
Dr. Ernest Layton, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ernest Layton, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ernest Layton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hill Country Memorial Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, Peterson Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.

Dr. Layton works at Layton Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in Kerrville, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Thomas Jeneby, MD
Dr. Thomas Jeneby, MD
8 (301)
View Profile
Dr. Pradeep Mohan, MD
Dr. Pradeep Mohan, MD
10 (55)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Earnest Gaston Layton Jr MD
    251 Cully Dr Ste A, Kerrville, TX 78028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 792-3702
  2. 2
    Ernest G. Layton Jr. MD PA
    929 Gessner Rd Ste 2200, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hill Country Memorial Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
  • Peterson Regional Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Hypoplasia
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Hypoplasia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Layton?

Dec 07, 2019
I went to Dr. Layton for a breast reduction after having a terrible consultation with another doctor in Austin. At first I thought it would be weird going to a male doctor for this surgery, but it was so easy to feel comfortable with him. Dr. Layton is professional and knows what he is doing! Dana was my surgical nurse. She was so helpful at my pre-op appointment and had me feeling completely prepared for the surgery and has remained helpful since. My husband even talks about how great both Dr. Layton and Dana are.
— Dec 07, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Ernest Layton, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ernest Layton, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Layton to family and friends

Dr. Layton's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Layton

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ernest Layton, MD.

About Dr. Ernest Layton, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1083621684
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • St Joseph Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • University Tx Health Science Ctr/Hermann Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • U Tx Hlth Sci Ctr
Internship
Medical Education
  • The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ernest Layton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Layton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Layton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Layton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Layton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Layton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Layton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Layton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Ernest Layton, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.