Dr. Ernest Kornmehl, MD
Overview
Dr. Ernest Kornmehl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Locations
Kornmehl Laser Eye Associates54 Washington St, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (781) 237-3366
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The staff at the Wellesley office are all so nice! Dr Kornmehl performed lipiflow and LASIK on me. My eyes haven’t felt dry or scratchy... my eyes don’t even feel like I had surgery. Best thing I’ve ever done, and I’m so happy I went to Dr Kornmehl for this.
About Dr. Ernest Kornmehl, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Yiddish
Education & Certifications
- Mass Ee Infirm/harvard
- Yale New Haven/Med School
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kornmehl speaks Hebrew and Yiddish.
