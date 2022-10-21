Dr. Ernest Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Howard, MD
Overview
Dr. Ernest Howard, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Locations
Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Cumming2450 Atlanta Hwy Ste 903, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (404) 476-7708Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Atlanta315 Boulevard NE Ste 316, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (470) 226-0480Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Decatur2712 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 800-4425
Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Snellville2675 Main St W, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (470) 226-0240Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Villa Rica125 Commons Way Ste 203, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Directions (470) 226-0260Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It is always Great, Wonderful, & goes Smoothly. The staff are very professional, polite, and understanding. All of my messages are returned within the time frame they have given in their voice recording BUT usually it has been my experience to get a call the same day if I've left a message before or within the first two hours of them opening. I'd fallow Dr. Howard if he was to change location. I'm very satisfied with Dr. Howard so much that I talked my husband into switching to see him. And you can read all about my husband's feelings about Dr. Howard in his review (Paul Hogan) he's writing it now for me to input it onto his own review of Dr. Howard.
About Dr. Ernest Howard, MD
- Pain Management
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Atlanta Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.