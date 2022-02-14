Overview

Dr. Ernest Hook, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.



Dr. Hook works at Folsom Podiatry Office Inc in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Achilles Tendinitis and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.