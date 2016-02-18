Dr. Ernest Hanowell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Hanowell, MD
Overview
Dr. Ernest Hanowell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Hanowell works at
Locations
Ernest D. Hanowell MD PC10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 102, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 897-5450
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hanowell performed a laproscopic colon resection on me. My sister had come to Bethesda from Berlin to be with me. After the surgery he sat and talked with my sister explaining exactly what had happened and why. She and I both found him to be extremly down t,o earth and caring. My surgery was a complete success!! I feel so lucky to have been sent to him!
About Dr. Ernest Hanowell, MD
- General Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1952381428
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanowell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanowell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanowell works at
Dr. Hanowell has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanowell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanowell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanowell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.