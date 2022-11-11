Dr. Ernest Haeusslein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haeusslein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Haeusslein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ernest Haeusslein, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of California-San Francisco
Dr. Haeusslein works at
Locations
-
1
Seton Family of Doctors301 Seton Pkwy Ste 302, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (512) 324-4812
-
2
Ascension Seton Heart Institute1301 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 681-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Highland Lakes
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Williamson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haeusslein?
I have had more than 100 visits with Dr. H. I had a heart transplant on Valentine's Day 2022. He has been my cardiologists since 2017 and is a phenomenal doctor. The care I have received while under his care has been amazing. I would recommend Dr. H to anyone who is having heart trouble of a serious nature.
About Dr. Ernest Haeusslein, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- English
- 1780617571
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haeusslein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haeusslein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haeusslein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haeusslein works at
Dr. Haeusslein has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haeusslein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Haeusslein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haeusslein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haeusslein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haeusslein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.