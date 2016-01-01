Dr. Ernest Graypel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graypel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Ernest Graypel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE SOUTH / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.
Dr. Graypel works at
Locations
Community & Long-term Care Psychiatry LLC10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 362B, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 525-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Ernest Graypel, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1265723407
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE SOUTH / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graypel accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Graypel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Graypel works at
Dr. Graypel has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Major Depressive Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more.
Dr. Graypel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graypel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graypel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graypel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.