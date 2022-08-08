Overview

Dr. Ernest Graves, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Graves works at Central Texas Colon & Rectal Surgery in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.