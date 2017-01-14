Dr. Ernest Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Flores, MD
Dr. Ernest Flores, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Sean Holman100 W Griggs Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (575) 522-7260
Aleracare of New Mexico Inc2525 S Telshor Blvd Ste 15-202, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-7260
New Mexico Health Options315 S Hudson St Ste 12, Silver City, NM 88061 Directions (575) 388-4497
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Dr. Flores is easy to relate to and is very well versed in the medications that are best for my condition. I have been seeing him for several years. I have no doubt that this physician chose his profession to benefit his patients and has kept himself current regarding medical developments.
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1154353183
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Flores has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flores accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flores has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Eating Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flores on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
