Dr. Ernest Eggers, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
59 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ernest Eggers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.

Dr. Eggers works at Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Louisville Office
    4130 Dutchmans Ln Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 897-1794
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Pomeroy and Rhoads Orthopaedics
    4331 Churchman Ave Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 364-0902
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Health Louisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Bone Disorders
Bursitis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Bone Disorders
Bursitis

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ernest Eggers, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 59 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982695177
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisville Genl Hosp
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ernest Eggers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eggers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eggers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eggers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eggers works at Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Eggers’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Eggers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eggers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eggers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eggers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

