Dr. Ernest Digeronimo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digeronimo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Digeronimo, MD
Overview
Dr. Ernest Digeronimo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Digeronimo works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Plastic Surgery19495 Biscayne Blvd Ste 200, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 933-2988
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Digeronimo?
Hi my name is Julie Dr G is the best that there is I had many things done by him all perfect. I would like to name him Dr Aventura
About Dr. Ernest Digeronimo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, French and Spanish
- 1346450392
Education & Certifications
- Englewood Hospital
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Digeronimo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Digeronimo accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Digeronimo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Digeronimo works at
Dr. Digeronimo speaks French and Spanish.
144 patients have reviewed Dr. Digeronimo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digeronimo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Digeronimo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Digeronimo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.