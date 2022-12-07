See All Plastic Surgeons in Pennington, NJ
Overview

Dr. Ernest Cimino, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pennington, NJ. They completed their residency with IU Health University

Dr. Cimino works at Yardley Plastic Surgery in Pennington, NJ with other offices in Yardley, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bucks County Kidney Specialists PC
    2 Capital Way Ste 238, Pennington, NJ 08534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 493-2231
  2. 2
    Yardley Plastic Surgery
    1666 Edgewood Rd Ste 2, Yardley, PA 19067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 493-2231
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spindle Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 07, 2022
    I love every appointment with Dr. Cimino! I have been his patient for almost 10 years due to the breast reconstruction he performed after my bilateral mastectomy done in 2013. I don't miss opportunity to recommend him and show visually to my girlfriends the fantastic reconstruction he did! With him, I have received the best care! He is so professional, competent, caring, kind and compassionate. I wish all doctors were like him. Kudos to you Dr. Cimino!!
    Elizabeth E. — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Ernest Cimino, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1598853996
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • IU Health University
    Residency
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ernest Cimino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cimino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cimino has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cimino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Cimino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cimino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cimino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cimino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

