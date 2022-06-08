Dr. Ernest Chiu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Chiu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ernest Chiu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Dermatologic Associates240 E 38th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5015
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Chiu and his team are so responsive, patient and understanding. I always leave the office feeling truly taken care of. If you are in need of the kind of care he specializes in, I would 100% recommend him!
About Dr. Ernest Chiu, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- Meml Sloan Kettering Canc Ctr
- NYU Med Center
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- University of California At Berkeley
Dr. Chiu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiu has seen patients for Bedsores and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chiu speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.