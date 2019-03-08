See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Berkeley, CA
Interventional Pain Medicine
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ernest Cheng, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Cheng works at Janet Lord MD & Associates in Berkeley, CA with other offices in Oakland, CA and Pleasanton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Janet Lord MD
    3031 Telegraph Ave Ste 241, Berkeley, CA 94705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 549-2037
    Bay Surgery Center
    6633 Telegraph Ave Ste B, Oakland, CA 94609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 841-2179
    Eastbay Spine and Sports
    5720 Stoneridge Mall Rd Ste 250, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 730-0202

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 08, 2019
    Dr. Cheng is very knowledgeable in his field. I feel at ease knowing that this doctor is board certified in his 3 specialties.
    — Mar 08, 2019
    About Dr. Ernest Cheng, DO

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457558595
    Education & Certifications

    • Pain and Rehabilitative Consultants Medical Group
    • Rush Med Coll/Rush-Presby-St Luke's
    • Mesa General Hospital Medical Center
    • MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ernest Cheng, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

