Dr. Ernest Cheng, DO
Dr. Ernest Cheng, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Janet Lord MD3031 Telegraph Ave Ste 241, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 549-2037
Bay Surgery Center6633 Telegraph Ave Ste B, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 841-2179
Eastbay Spine and Sports5720 Stoneridge Mall Rd Ste 250, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 730-0202
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Cheng is very knowledgeable in his field. I feel at ease knowing that this doctor is board certified in his 3 specialties.
About Dr. Ernest Cheng, DO
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Pain and Rehabilitative Consultants Medical Group
- Rush Med Coll/Rush-Presby-St Luke's
- Mesa General Hospital Medical Center
- MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
