Overview

Dr. Ernest Cheng, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED.



Dr. Cheng works at Janet Lord MD & Associates in Berkeley, CA with other offices in Oakland, CA and Pleasanton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.