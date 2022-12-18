Overview

Dr. Ernest Burch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.



Dr. Burch works at Ascension Medical Group Providence - Surgical Services in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.