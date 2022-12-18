Dr. Ernest Burch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Burch, MD
Overview
Dr. Ernest Burch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.
Dr. Burch works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Providence - Surgical Services6701 Airport Blvd Ste A208, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 266-3544
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burch?
Dr. Ernie Burch is the best surgeon in my long lifetime. Competent, professional and caring. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Ernest Burch, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1477518926
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burch works at
Dr. Burch has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Burch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.